Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Launches With A 25% Bigger Screen And Always-On Display

Xiaomi's Mi Band is often considered a solid option for feature-rich yet affordable fitness trackers. Some of the recent Mi Band models are even adept enough to give the best smartwatches a run for their money. Earlier today, Xiaomi launched the much-improved Mi Band 7 with a larger screen that boasts always-on display functionality, 120 different workout modes for tracking fitness, and detailed stats for pros.

Starting with the most apparent improvement, the Mi Band 7 features a 1.62-inch display, which is 25% larger than the Mi Band 6 launched in 2021. Along with the display size, the resolution and the display's brightness have also been increased slightly over the Mi Band 6. The AMOLED display now gets up to 500nits brightness while sporting a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 326ppi.

The Mi Band 7 is also marginally heavier and weighs 13.5 grams for the non-NFC model. Surprisingly, the Mi Band 7 is thinner than the Mi Band 6 by half a millimeter despite being loaded with more features and a bigger battery. Notably, the width of the display has been increased alongside the battery.