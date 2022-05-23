Here's Why Bionic Reading Is Going Viral

What if you could have reading powers that allow you to scan through a text, skipping words like surfing, and still retain all the information? That's an ability that Bionic Reading created, and it's going viral. iMore described Bionic Reading as a tool for iPhone and Mac that "will blow your mind."

On May 19, 2022, iMore reported that Bionic Reading, a tool created by the Swiss developer Renato Casutt, is storming the internet, promising to revolutionize the way people read and break down content. The tool is simple. It scans texts and highlights some key parts to make text more concise and recognizable. Bionic Reading assures that its tool allows the brain to recognize words faster.

Bionic Reading adds that its tool saves time, gives readers an advantage, facilitates fast learning and knowledge expansion, and provides a tool to read with less noise, more focus, and fewer distractions. Twitter user @juanbuis — a UX writer for Minecraft and Spotify — retweeted on May 18 a Bionic Reading sample, originally posted by @Christophepas, saying Bionic Reading "feels like finally unlocking 100% of your brain." A day later, the post had more than 16,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets.