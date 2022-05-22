Here's How We Might Punish Crimes Committed On The Moon

With the next space race kicking into high gear, Canada is taking steps to deal with any of astronauts who decide to become space pirates while on their way to the Moon.

The Canadian government already has verbiage regarding conduct on the International Space Station written into its criminal code. Still, a new provision in Bill C-19, which was passed by the House of Commons, specifically outlines how crimes will be dealt with concerning space flights to and from the Lunar Gateway and on the surface of the Moon.

According to CNET, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has one of its astronauts slated to join the Artemis II crew set to launch in May 2024. NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), CSA, and Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency are all working on the Artemis program. Part of that project is to land the first female and first person of color on the Moon. This mission is meant to establish the Lunar Gateway, a space station orbiting the Moon. This new space station will make possible future missions, not only to the surface of the Moon, but journeys into deep space too.