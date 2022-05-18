The Subaru Legacy Is Getting Some Serious Upgrades
The seventh-gen 2023 Subaru Legacy is arriving at showrooms with refreshed styling, a plethora of tech updates, and a new Sport model with a more potent 2.4-liter Boxer engine. The Legacy remains unique in the midsize sedan category with standard all-wheel-drive (AWD) and a horizontally-opposed Boxer gasoline engine. For 2023, the extensively redesigned Legacy sedan reflects the brand's Dynamic x Solid design philosophy with a larger front grille, redesigned headlights, a new front bumper, and standard fog lights.
The new Legacy will go on sale in five trims: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring XT. All Legacy trim variants have standard EyeSight driving assist technology, a hi-tech safety package that includes advanced cruise control, lane centering, and a distraction mitigation system, to mention a few. Subaru Starlink is also standard and features advanced emergency and convenience features like automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle recovery, and diagnostic alerts.
2023 Subaru Legacy Sport: More Boxer Muscle
We like what we're seeing (so far), but the most significant update is a bigger Boxer engine for the Legacy Sport, bringing some much-needed adrenaline and "sportiness" to the equation. It's typically the same motor from the outgoing Legacy Limited XT and Touring XT, boasting 2.4 liters of displacement and turbocharging to deliver a healthy 260 horsepower.
The 2023 Legacy Sport is also home to bespoke styling updates like striking red accents on the front grille, gray metallic side mirrors, a gray rear spoiler, 18-inch gray alloy wheels, and custom-made black and gray seats with red stitching. Further enhancing the Legacy Sport's "sportier" driving feel includes a sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, a power moonroof, a 360-degree heated steering wheel, and navigation — features you'll also find in the range-topping Legacy Touring XT.
All Legacy models have standard Subaru symmetrical all-wheel-drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Meanwhile, the standard engine is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer-four with 182 horsepower. Subaru claims the standard 2.5-liter Boxer engine achieves an EPA-estimated 35 mpg and 600 miles of range on a single full gas tank. On the other hand, the new Legacy Sport and its turbocharged 2.4-liter mill achieve 24 to 32 mpg.
Generous Equipment
All trim variants of the 2023 Subaru Legacy have power amenities, welcome lighting, remote keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring with individual wheel display, USB ports and 60/40 folding rear seats. The Legacy Premium adds an 11.6-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support, and dual-zone automatic climate control. In addition, rear USB-C ports are standard from the Premium trim to above. New for 2023 is integrating what3words (W3W) to the Starlink-powered navigation system, a location technology that pinpoints precise locations using three simple words.
Moving up to the Legacy Limited gets you a perforated leather interior, push-button start, heated rear seats, and a Harman Kardon audio system. The top-of-the-line Legacy Touring XT has ventilated front seats, a front view monitor, and a power moonroof. It also gets black Nappa leather upholstery, chrome trimmings, and satin-plated mirror covers. The 2023 Subaru Legacy will arrive at U.S. dealerships in fall 2022. Subaru promises to reveal the final cost near the on-sale date, but we expect base prices to start at about $24,000.