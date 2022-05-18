The Subaru Legacy Is Getting Some Serious Upgrades

We like what we're seeing (so far), but the most significant update is a bigger Boxer engine for the Legacy Sport, bringing some much-needed adrenaline and "sportiness" to the equation. It's typically the same motor from the outgoing Legacy Limited XT and Touring XT, boasting 2.4 liters of displacement and turbocharging to deliver a healthy 260 horsepower.

The 2023 Legacy Sport is also home to bespoke styling updates like striking red accents on the front grille, gray metallic side mirrors, a gray rear spoiler, 18-inch gray alloy wheels, and custom-made black and gray seats with red stitching. Further enhancing the Legacy Sport's "sportier" driving feel includes a sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, a power moonroof, a 360-degree heated steering wheel, and navigation — features you'll also find in the range-topping Legacy Touring XT.

Subaru USA

All Legacy models have standard Subaru symmetrical all-wheel-drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Meanwhile, the standard engine is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer-four with 182 horsepower. Subaru claims the standard 2.5-liter Boxer engine achieves an EPA-estimated 35 mpg and 600 miles of range on a single full gas tank. On the other hand, the new Legacy Sport and its turbocharged 2.4-liter mill achieve 24 to 32 mpg.