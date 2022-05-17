NASA's InSight Lander Will Keep Hunting For Marsqakes As It Runs Out Of Power

NASA's InSight lander won't last for much longer until it runs out of power, but it will keep on working for as long as it can. The Mars lander, which studies the martian weather and the marsquakes that shake the planet, is expected to stop working by the end of the year 2022 (via JPL). The reason InSight will stop working is a common problem on Mars: dust. Mars experiences frequent dust storms, which pick up the small grains of dust that cover the planet and whip them up into the air, then dump them on everything — including landers.

The problem is that dust has accumulated on InSight's solar panels, each of which is 7 feet wide, blocking off the sunlight and preventing them from gathering as much power as they need. The InSight team has found ways to get around power limitations, but the problem will only get worse as time goes on. They have decided to focus the remaining power on the lander's seismometer instrument, so they will stop using the robotic arm and put it into a final resting position called, rather poignantly, its retirement pose.

With the saved power, they hope the seismometer could continue collecting data until December 2022, and there is a possibility they could get lucky and a strong wind could blow some of the dust away, giving them more time. "We've been hoping for a dust cleaning like we saw happen several times to the Spirit and Opportunity rovers," said the lead researcher of the InSight mission, Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "That's still possible, but energy is low enough that our focus is making the most of the science we can still collect."