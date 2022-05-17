Apple Just Figured Out A Killer Use-Case For AR

Over the past decade, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and several companies like Zoom have increased efforts to offer accessibility-focused products for those users who could potentially benefit from their assistance. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in a report way back in 2011, over one billion people worldwide have some form of disability. According to a research paper published in 3C Vision and posted by ScienceDirect, "57% (74.2 million) of computer users are likely, or very likely, to benefit from the use of accessible technology because they have mild or severe difficulties/impairments."

To expand its efforts in providing accessible products for all users — and to honor and celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) 2022 – Apple released a preview of a set of accessibility-focused features for its software and hardware products.

"Apple embeds accessibility into every aspect of our work," said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's senior director of Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, "and we are committed to designing the best products and services for everyone." New features and resources revealed by Apple include Live Captions for the deaf and hard hearing community and augmented reality (AR) Door Detection for individuals that are blind or have low vision. Apple also revealed its own Apple Watch Mirroring system to assist users with physical and motor disabilities.