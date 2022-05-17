How To Get iPhone Assistive Touch On Your Android Phone

There are many ways to get around Android's interface using gestures and physical buttons, but nothing really compares to Apple's AssistiveTouch button for its simplicity and reliability. The AssistiveTouch feature allows you to control and navigate your device using a floating virtual button that can be customized in a variety of ways (via Apple). This can be useful for users with broken physical home buttons, as it can act as a substitute that easily lets you access multiple menus with just a couple of taps.

This feature also helps those having trouble navigating smartphones with larger displays, or users who often utilize single-hand usage, as the button can be dragged and moved to any section of an iPhone's screen. Finally, AssistiveTouch can consolidate a series of button presses into one convenient virtual touch key capable of functioning in most iOS versions, even older ones. Needless to say, Android could definitely use something as seamless and efficient as the iPhone's AssistiveTouch to make interface navigation as user-friendly as possible.

While it's possible to bring AssistiveTouch functionality to Android, it's not something that can be done with a stock device. Fortunately, there are various third-party alternatives that can help circumvent that dilemma.