This Incredible Vehicle Owns The World Speed Record For Self-Driving Cars

Aside from breaking the fastest self-driving vehicle world record, PoliMOVE is also enthusiastic about the implications their victory brings to the autonomous cars industry as a whole. Professor Sergio Savaresi, the one in charge of leading team PoliMOVE, revealed that their data will be made widely available in order to help the industry learn from the discoveries, as per the press release. After all, the Dallara AV-21 just might be the foundation of future autonomous vehicles given its ability to drive at high speeds in total darkness all by itself, as showcased by IAC's YouTube demo. This was made possible due to its driving instrumentation not having to rely on visual cues or any human intervention to function efficiently, allowing it to drive safely even in low lighting conditions.

That said, coming up with the perfect software that compliments the AV-21's bleeding-edge hardware just might be the key that unlocks the full potential of self-driving cars. While accidents can still happen in autonomous racing, the technology that safeguards these self-driving cars from dangerous crashes is already catching up. An example of this can even be seen in IAC racing's YouTube highlights, which shows an AV-21 preventing itself from completely spinning out of control after over-steering from a turn. As for PoliMOVE's custom-tuned AV-21, the team will be looking to push it to its limits once again, but this time, on a full race track instead of a simple straight line. Only time will tell if this not only leads to more record-breaking feats, but breakthroughs in self-driving tech as well.