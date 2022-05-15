Pixel Watch Might Have Outdated Hardware When It Arrives

Google has finally revealed what everyone had been expecting all along. After many years of speculation and hope, the company finally announced the existence and upcoming arrival of the Pixel Watch during its I/O 2022 keynote. Some are quick to throw shade at the wearable's design while drawing parallels to the Apple Watch, but it's hard to deny that it looks distinct and attractive — and, of course, it'll deliver a Pixel experience that will demonstrate Google's vision for smartwatches. Unfortunately, that beauty might just be skin deep if new insider information is accurate: it seems the Pixel Watch will already be a granddaddy at heart by the time it launches later this year.

The Pixel Watch is a long time in the making, or at least the expectations of a Google-branded smartwatch have been. Google itself wasn't quick to jump on the wearables bandwagon, and it wasn't until it rebranded Android Wear to Wear OS that it seemed the company was finally taking smartwatches seriously. Even then, however, sporadic updates and improvements to the platform left many in doubt over whether the company was committed at all. It would take a Google smartwatch to possibly settle those doubts, which is what the Pixel Watch represents.

Based on how long this wearable has been cooking in the kitchen, you might think that either Google is heavily invested in smartwatches or it was dragging its feet. Either way, the Pixel Watch definitely looks the part of a well-designed product. The company even threw a few good sustainability practices into the mix, promising the use of recycled stainless steel for some of its parts. Whether it actually performs well, however, might be in doubt with this new information coming from 9to5Google.