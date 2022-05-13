Mercedes Issues An Urgent Recall Of 290K SUVs

Mercedes-Benz AG has issued an emergency warning to the owners of 292,287 SUVs in the US, including GL-, ML-, and R-Class vehicles sold between 2006 and 2012. The company recently concluded an investigation and identified corrosion-related issues in the cars' braking systems that could cause a potential failure. That is why the automaker has also initiated a "voluntary stop drive" campaign, advising owners to step away from the gas pedal until the issue is rectified.

More specifically, the issue lies in the brake booster assembly, where the corrosion is most noticeable. With prolonged exposure to water, the corrosion in the assembly can lead to cracking and eventual air seepage into the brake booster, thereby decreasing the brake force support. If the corrosion is severe, it can also cause mechanical damage when the brakes are applied too hard, leading to a conceivably fatal failure. Mercedes also remarks the functioning of the foot-activated parking brake remains unaffected by this flaw.