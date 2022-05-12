Here's How To See This Week's Blood Moon

If you like to look up at the sky and let that sense of wonder wash over you every now and then, this week is the best time to do so. Why? Because there's a lunar eclipse about to happen, and it's going to be extra special this year. You'll be able to see the lunar eclipse for yourself if you look at the sky on the night between Sunday and Monday — that is, on May 15 and May 16. While it will be visible to some extent in most parts of the globe, you won't be able to see it from everywhere. Let's take a look at all the best ways to watch the so-called "Blood Moon" this week.

"Blood Moon" is a common term for the eclipsed moon because our local satellite often turns some shade of red during the eclipse, ranging from copper to much darker colors. When the eclipse falls in May, that name is sometimes expanded to "Flower Blood Moon" or just "Flower Moon." This flowery — pun unabashedly intended — name was given to the May eclipse because in many parts of the globe, including North America, May equals spring, and that brings countless flowers in full bloom.

The evocative name pales in comparison to actually watching the lunar eclipse. While solar eclipses are few and far apart in comparison, we can observe the blood moon much more often, but that's no reason to skip out on this one — as mentioned above, it could be one of a kind.