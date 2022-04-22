See Stunning Footage Of A Solar Eclipse On Mars

While we sit on Earth, looking out to other planets, at least one observer is sitting on Mars and is looking up at space itself. The Perseverance rover recently captured footage of a solar eclipse as seen from Mars, when the Martian moon Phobos passed in front of the sun. Perseverance used the camera on its Mastcam-Z instrument to record the event, which happened on April 2, or the 397th Martian day of the mission. The eclipse didn't last long — just over 40 seconds — because Phobos is much smaller than Earth's moon. As it passes in front of the sun you can see its irregular shape, which is slightly elongated; or, as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) puts it, "potato shaped."

This is the most detailed recording of a Phobos solar eclipse with the and highest frame rate taken to date, all possible due to the camera in Mastcam-Z, which is the rover's primary science camera. It is an updated version of the camera on NASA's other current Mars rover, Curiosity, which has a new zoom function (via NASA). This helped to capture the eclipse in unprecedented detail. "I knew it was going to be good, but I didn't expect it to be this amazing," Rachel Howson, one of the camera operators, said (via JPL). Howson's team first saw low-resolution versions of the images, then were delighted by the arrival of the high resolution images. "It feels like a birthday or holiday when they arrive. You know what's coming, but there is still an element of surprise when you get to see the final product."