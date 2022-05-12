The Original Cadillac Was Designed By Someone You Probably Wouldn't Expect

"Cadillac" has become synonymous with luxury, and not just in the auto industry. The word evokes a sense that anything given this title respresents the best of something, whether it be a material product like a car, a service (health plan), or an adult beverage (Cadillac Margarita).

Believe it or not, the Cadillac Company only came to be after Henry Ford's second company (the Henry Ford Company) failed in 1902. During the dissolution of that company, William Murphy and Lemuel Bowen, who were investors in Ford's company, hired Henry M. Leland of Leland & Faulconer Manufacturing Company to help liquidate its assets. While doing so, Leland realized Ford's single-cylinder engine could be successful, and being an engineer, he had the skills to make it happen. Leland convinced Murphy and Bowen to let him continue building the cars first created by Henry Ford.

Later that year, the Cadillac Automobile Company was formed, and the first vehicles, with a chassis from Ford and an engine developed by Oldsmobile, rolled off the production line in October. Henry Leland named the company after Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, the French explorer who founded the city of Detroit, Michigan, in 1701. The original Cadillac crest is based on the explorer's coat of arms.