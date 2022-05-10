What The Milky Way Smells Like, According To Scientists

The way humans construct a vision of reality, a model of the world, is through our five senses: sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell. While some believe that we only rely mostly on visual and hearing information, our brains rely on all senses to give us the big picture. But all that goes out the window in deep space.

Science tells us that there is no air in space, only vacuum, and just like sounds need a medium to travel, so do smells. Even NASA can't seem to wrap its minds around complete silence and a universe without smells. In May 2022, the agency created a remix of what a black hole would sound like. NASA has also kept track of what astronauts repeatedly claim. Astronauts say that space smells rather metallic with a touch of seared meat.

NASA has also done experiments on how flowers smell on the International Space Station. Additionally, the agency studies the effects of excess cerebrospinal fluid due to microgravity. The fluid excess "bloats" astronauts' heads and affects smell and taste. It is also the reason why siracha, tabasco, and other hot sauces, soy sauces, and BBQ sauces are so prized by astronauts in space. Scientists studying the chemical compositions of the cosmos say that space has a scent, whether humans can smell it or not.