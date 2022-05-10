iPhone 14 Pro Leak Makes The Case For A Major Change

The iPhone 14 series is still likely about half a year away from hitting the shelves, but tiny details about the tweaks it supposedly has in the pipeline continue to pop up. Now, tech YouTuber EverythingApplePro has shared more light on the iPhone 14 Pro's aesthetic refinements. The leakster claims that the camera island will continue to grown in dimension with yet another new generation of iPhone devices.

More precisely, the iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly add 0.2 mm to its thickness, and the camera island is also getting its dimensions bumped up. The camera lens rings are said to be 1.92 mm taller and 1.72 mm wider on the iPhone 14 Pro and its Max sibling. While the increase in size won't be easily discernible on the Max model, it will look disproportionately huge sitting on the smaller iPhone 14 Pro's rear panel. And the protective cases based on alleged CAD-based 3D-printed dummies gave an idea of how big of an eyesore it's going to be.

Compared to the iPhone 13 Pro duo, the camera lens rings will reportedly protrude higher from the rear glass on the iPhone 14 Pro pair. The display — which is rumored to adopt a new pill and hole cutout design — will reportedly bump the aspect ratio to 20:9 from 19.5:9 on its predecessor to achieve less rounded corners. The flat metallic side rails are quite likely being carried over for another generation, and a new light purple trim is said to be in the pipeline, too.