How Microscopic Water Bears Will Help Astronauts With Deep Space Missions

The International Space Station isn't just home to humans from different countries around the globe. Since 2021, it has also been home to a group of very tiny space explorers: microscopic animals called water bears or tardigrades. These tiny eight-legged animals are resilient little creatures; they are able to survive in extreme environments like very hot or cold conditions, a long time without access to water, they can withstand radiation, and can even survive in the vacuum of space (via Science).

The tardigrades were sent into space as part of Cell Science-04, an experiment from NASA's Ames Research Center. The idea is to research the effects of the space station's microgravity environment on the tardigrades (via NASA). In particular, the researchers want to know what the effects will be on the tardigrades' genes, and whether there are changes to these genes over generations of tardigrades as they live on the space station.

Tardigrades are ideal for this research because they adapt so well to extreme environmental conditions. That makes them good for examining potential adaptations to environmental stresses, which could be useful for understanding the long-term effects of spaceflight on humans as well. "We want to see what 'tricks' they use to survive when they arrive in space, and, over time, what tricks their offspring are using," explained the experiment's lead researcher, Thomas Boothby, of the University of Wyoming in Laramie (via NASA). "Are they the same or do they change across generations? We just don't know what to expect."