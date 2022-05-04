Sonos' Alexa-Rivaling Voice Assistant Gets A Leaked Launch Date

Sonos is reportedly planning to launch its own voice assistant "within the next few weeks," claims a report from The Verge. Currently under development as an alternative to Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, Sonos' offering will be available on all audio gear from the brand that is compatible with its S2 software. Going by the name Sonos Voice Control, the virtual assistant is said to be capable of tasks like playing a particular song, playlist, or artist with a simple voice command.

Talking about voice commands, "Hey Sonos" will be the hotword, while supported music streaming services include Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, and Sonos Radio. Interestingly, two of the biggest names in the game — Spotify and YouTube Music — are yet to support Sonos in its digital assistant endeavors. The report adds that Sonos' assistant will be faster at processing music-related voice commands than its rivals.

It is quite likely that Sonos is using a dedicated chip for processing voice commands instead of routing them through its servers where natural language processing and relevant AI algorithms do their magic and execute what users have asked. Irrespective of the methodology, it would be an impressive feat if Sonos manages to beat Google or Amazon's seasoned voice assistants at pace, if not at the sheer number of skills in its kitty.