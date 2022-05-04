Here's What Likely Happened To The Star Wars Toyota Celica

While it's difficult to verify the information provided by Speed Hero, the documentation does at least appear to be legitimate. This means that either a winner was chosen for the Star Wars Celica contest or the vehicle was simply given to an employee. Whichever person attained the vehicle at that point seems to have attempted to turn around and sell it sometime in the late '80s or early '90s via an ad in the back of Antique Toy World magazine (also according to a quote attributed to Steve Sansweet). After that, the trail disappears.

Due to the decades between the sweepstakes and now, many of the people who might have known what happened to the Star Wars Celica have either passed away or have long since forgotten where any paperwork has been filed away. Aside from a handful of promotional images and some in-progress photos, there isn't much documentation to show that the car even existed in the first place — let alone reveal its current whereabouts. So far, despite years of searching, nobody has been able to turn up so much as a vehicle identification number.

Though even if the car is eventually located, it may be for naught. Car enthusiast and missing vehicle tracker Dean Shada explained to Fox News that in his search he managed to speak to the two men who airbrushed the details onto the Star Wars Celica. And according to them, the clear coat used to protect all of the imagery wasn't very effective, meaning that unless someone was taking very good care of the surface most of those details have probably long since faded.