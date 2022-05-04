Ford's Best-Selling Hybrid Might Surprise You

Ford recently released its sales data for April 2022. In the report, the company claims its U.S. market share rose by 1% despite the global semiconductor crunch. With an upswing in inventory flow, Ford has especially been able to fulfill orders for its electric lineups, including Mustang Mach-E, while starting to ship its highly anticipated F-150 Lightning truck. Besides its electric fleet, Ford is experiencing a high demand for its hybrid vehicles.

When you imagine a hybrid, the image of a sedan — and if you're old school like me, then a Toyota Prius — likely pops up in your head, right? But it is both intriguing and surprising that Ford's best-selling hybrid is not a sedan, a coupe, a mini-van, or a multi-utility vehicle (MUV). It is, in fact, a pickup truck — the 2022 Ford Maverick, the vehicle having witnessed its best-ever month in terms of sales in April 2022.

As per the sales report, With more than 9,500 units sold in April 2022, the Maverick witnessed a jump of 9.7% in sales over the preceding month. Ford also mentioned that 48.2% of the Ford Maverick's sales are attributed to its hybrid model.