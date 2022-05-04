The Porsche 919 Street Is The Concept We Wish Made It To Production

Porsche concept cars come and go, but the 919 Street is quite an exceptional example that many would have liked to see enter production just so they'd have a chance at getting behind its wheel. Any discussion of the 919 Street must begin with the Porsche 919 Hybrid – a racing machine that has a special place in the hearts and minds of motorsport fans and car enthusiasts alike. When it comes to Porsche sports cars, the 919 Hybrid stood out as the "most innovative race car" the company has ever made, according to Porsche.

This Le Mans Prototype 1 competitor earned multiple racing accolades, including winning 6 World Championships and 17 victories, to name a few. Some might be asking themselves, what does a model that was built specifically for track-racing have to do with the Porsche 919 Street concept car developed in 2017? Well, the 919 Street took inspiration from the 919 Hybrid, and it gave us an idea of what a civilian version of the iconic racer might look like.