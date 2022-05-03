The Forgotten Concept Car That Volvo Found Hiding In Their Museum

Volvo has a habit of migrating the design of its concept cars to its production models. Take the Volvo VESC, for instance. First unveiled at the 1972 Geneva Auto Show, the VESC or Volvo Experimental Safety Car is the basis for the brand's popular 200/240 Series that went on sale from 1974 to 1993. The 200 Series became the longest-lasting Volvos in the brand's history, selling close to 2.9 million units in a 19-year production run, the brand noted.

The Volvo 240 came with innovative safety features like semi-passive seat belts, airbags, headlamp washers, anti-lock brakes (ABS), and rear engine mounts that allow the engine to slide under the car during a frontal impact, among others. The Volvo 240 was impressively safe that it became the NHTSA's official reference car for assessing the road safety of other vehicles on American roads.

Then we have the Volvo SCC or Safety Concept Car that debuted at the 2001 Detroit Auto Show. Developed in cooperation with then-Volvo owner Ford, the SCC's shapely hips and unique glass tailgate made way to the C30. And who could forget the Volvo 480's quirky three-door, four-seat hatchback body, a design it got from the Volvo LCP 2000 concept car of 1983?