How To Retrieve Deleted Text Messages On Your iPhone

Everyone deletes text messages that they deem unimportant, but at some point or another, you might delete a text message that you don't fully intend to. Later, you scurry through your phone, searching for the wayward text message, only to discover that it's nowhere to be found. Panic-stricken, you begin to feel a chill in your body at the realization that it's gone forever — lost to the void of cyberspace.

Don't lose your composure just yet! As it turns out, there are still a few unconventional methods that you can rely on to get your deleted text messages back, and you can potentially get deleted texts back even if you deleted them days or weeks in the past, but only as long as you're willing to restore your phone to an older backup. In fact, both of the primary methods we describe in this article will revolve around restoring your iPhone to a previous state, meaning you can't cherry-pick deleted texts and restore them one by one.

The first method is pretty simple, and it only requires your iPhone (and potentially a subscription to iCloud+, which expands iCloud storage space). However, the second method requires a Windows or Mac computer, equipped with at least one USB port. We've provided a third method as well, for absolute worst-case scenarios.

Before beginning, please make sure to disable the "Find My iPhone" feature from your iPhone, under "Settings" and "iCloud". Remember to enable it again once the process is complete.