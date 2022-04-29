Blizzard Sets A Date For Warcraft Mobile Game Reveal

It's hard to deny that Blizzard is recovering from a controversial year. Following a number of sexual harassment lawsuits and a whole lot of controversies regarding employee treatment, the company needs to rebuild its image and regain the trust not just of its own employees, but also the general public. Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard has recently been acquired by Microsoft for a staggering $70 billion. With such a flurry of changes constantly taking place, the game studio somehow manages to put out a fairly continuous stream of content for its fans to enjoy.

Recently announced, the next "World of Warcraft" expansion was revealed on April 19, 2022. Dubbed "World of Warcraft: Dragonflight," the expansion introduces a new playable dragonkin race called the Dracthyr, a new class called Evoker, a revamped user interface, the return of talent trees, and a new zone: the Dragon Isles. Alongside the new expansion, Blizzard has also revealed that it will be re-releasing "Wrath of the Lich King" for players of "World of Warcraft Classic." Commonly abbreviated WotLK, the expansion was the most successful iteration of the game, so a lot of players are likely looking forward to revisiting it.

The upcoming "Warcraft" mobile game is not Blizzard's first venture into the mobile territory. "Hearthstone" is a successful game both on PC and mobile devices, and soon enough, "Diablo Immortal" will join Blizzard's lineup. The game received a mixed reception from the fans, many of whom would rather see a proper "Diablo IV" game instead, but nevertheless, it's happening — and it's set to release on June 2, 2022.