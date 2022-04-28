These Are NASA's Replacements For The Original 1983 Astrovan

Between 1984 and 2011, every astronaut that went into space aboard the space shuttle took a 20-minute ride from the crew quarters to Launch Pad 39A aboard the now-iconic 1983 Airstream Astrovan. The Crew Transportation Vehicle only logged 26,500 miles during its 27 years at the Florida Kennedy Space Center. It only transported astronaut crews 9 miles to the launch pad for dress rehearsal, to the launch pad on launch day, and back after landing.

According to Airstream, the company was commissioned to build three modified Excella Motorhomes for NASA's Shuttle program. Instead of the usual living and dining areas typically found in an Astrovan, the modified Airstream had long bench seats along either side of the interior walls for the shuttle crew of eight. These benches had lift-out sections so the ventilator units used to move cool air through the astronaut's cumbersome suits would fit properly. Additional cargo could be loaded through a rear hatch with steps. Other standard features like the bathroom, a refrigerator, and the original dark-wood paneling and gold drapes remained.

The final mission for the classic Astrovan coincided with the last space shuttle mission (STS-135) in July 2011. Over its 27-year history, it had become part of a tradition — a piece of living history that connected astronauts through the ages. When NASA decided to look for a new transportation vehicle, many astronauts wanted to keep the Airstream — as much for nostalgia as for superstitions — not to mention the idea that keeping the original running might've been more practical than commissioning a whole new vehicle. The famous Astrovan can be seen inside the Kennedy Space Center Visitor's Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida.