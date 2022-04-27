People Bit By This Tick Species Are Developing An Allergy To Meat

Ticks being vessels for diseases and viruses that can spread to humans isn't a new development, and as weather patterns continue to shift, the likelihood of encountering the little blood-sucking parasites increases across the US. This could result in more cases of Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and several other illnesses, plus there's also the threat of developing meat allergies.

Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS) is still being studied, but its primary symptoms include a variety of adverse reactions to meat (beef, pork, rabbit, etc.), milk and milk products, and even some foods that simply contain meat elements (gelatin, marshmallows, gummy bears, and so on), according to the CDC. More specifically, AGS causes humans to develop an allergic reaction to the sugar molecule galactose-α-1,3-galactose, which is often found in mammals.

Once infected, it's common to experience symptoms like itchiness, nausea, difficulty breathing, swelling, stomach pain, dizziness, and more after eating red meat or products that contain the Alpha-gal molecule — or, in some severe cases, from simply smelling these products. The CDC believes that most cases of AGS are the result of a bite from the Lone Star Tick, which is predominantly found in the southeastern U.S., though it has slowly spread along the east coast and parts of the central U.S. over the past several years. It's also theorized that AGS can be transmitted via other species of tick, but that hasn't been confirmed yet. Ultimately, the point is to watch out for ticks.