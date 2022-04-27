How 3D-Printed OLEDs Could Change The Tech Game Forever

From the world's first 3D-printed eye to circuits made by NASA, 3D printing is at the forefront of cutting-edge tech. So it's no surprise that the McAlpine group isn't the first to take a crack at 3D-printed OLEDs. Other researchers have attempted to 3D print displays with limited success (via UMN Twin Cities.) They only partially printed their versions because the previous methods relied on thermal evaporation or spin-coating techniques.

The University of Minnesota team, on the other hand, manufactured all six layers of the flexible OLED with 3D printing. The process is split into two modes: extrusion printing and spray printing (via Science Advances.) It requires some technical know-how to grasp it. But in a nutshell, an OLED is a stack of thin organic layers sandwiched between conducting material. The extrusion process creates the insulation, electrodes, and such, while spray printing deposits those layers. The result is a fully 3D-printed OLED that can withstand being bent more than 2000 times.

It also makes light emission uniform across the panel (a problem the researchers had come up against before.)