How To Check If Someone Has Blocked Your Number On iPhone

With junk calls and texts as prevalent as they are now, it's understandable for someone to get fairly liberal with their number blocking. Especially with group spam texts — and that goes double for the moment when people in those group texts start texting back.

It's not unreasonable to think that you could find yourself on the receiving end of a block from one of your contacts due to all this chaos. But how can you tell the difference between actually being blocked and something else like your contact being outside of a service area or having Do Not Disturb mode activated?

There's actually no 100% accurate way to know if your number has been blocked without getting confirmation from the person you think may have blocked you, but you can use a combination of methods to try and deduce your status. But before we get into that, please keep in mind that if someone has blocked you, it's probably for a good reason.