New Study Traces Cancer Causes Back To DNA

Significant advances in genome sequencing processes have given scientists in the U.K. an even closer look at how likely certain cancers are to develop, based on a mixture of who your ancestors are and which behaviors you've personally engaged in. Based on data provided by the 100,000 Genomes Project, which sequenced and analyzed over 85,000 NHS participants in December 2018, Cambridge University Professor Serena Nik-Zainal reported new findings on April 21, 2022, which suggest the discovery of 58 new "mutational signatures" that can theoretically help clinicians better determine the cause of cancer in specific circumstances.

Most likely, the bounty of knowledge discovered in these findings so far only serves to indicate that there are additional mutational signatures to discover with further research, which could make certain cancers even easier to detect early on. According to the formal report published in Science, Nik-Zainal and her team at Cambridge have analyzed the data of 18,640 total cancers using the whole-genome sequencing process, or WGS, noting that there's still plenty of room for discovery — and researchers at the NHS are clearly excited to see data produced by the 100,000 Genomes Project be put to good use.

Professor Matt Brown of Genomics England spoke with Cambridge, saying, "Mutational signatures are an example of using the full potential of WGS. We hope to use the mutational clues seen in this study and apply them back into our patient population, with the ultimate aim of improving diagnosis and management of cancer patients."