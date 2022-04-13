Scientists Decode Entire Human Genome: Why This Matters

It took more than 20 years, but scientists have finally decoded the entire human genome. A new study published in Science reveals what the 8% of the human genome that was missing looks like. Scientists celebrated the finding, noting they now have a complete look at the information that may be used for breakthroughs in human health.

A team led by researchers from the NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), the University of California – Santa Cruz, and the University of Washington, conducted the work as the Telomere to Telomere (T2T) consortium.

As explained by News Medical Life Science, despite human DNA having first been isolated in 1869, true advancements in genomics did not begin until the 1970s, making the field a relatively new discipline. In 1990, the Human Genome Project (HGP), dubbed as one of the greatest exploration feats in history, took on the challenge of decoding the human genome. An international team of researchers began sequencing and mapping more than 3 billion DNA letters. By 2003, the map was "concluded," but it was not complete.