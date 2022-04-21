The Total Cost Of The James Webb Space Telescope Is Out Of This World

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is one of the most epic NASA missions, but the exploration of the universe doesn't come cheap. The space agency has always walked a fine line when it comes to its budget. All NASA operations are funded through the U.S. Federal Budget and therefore are public spending. Since the days of the Cold War and the first space race when NASA was born to compete against Russia, the organization has had to sell its missions not only to Congress and the administration, but also to the American public.

NASA still faces resistance to this day over budget allocation and political opposition, and its financial maneuvering is influenced by public perceptions. Despite that, some say NASA is underfunded given the impact of its work and the complexity of its missions. As reported by the space agency in its budget request, NASA had asked for $25.2 billion in funding for 2021, though it was ultimately given less at $23.3 billion (via AIP).

While that may seem like a big figure, The Planetary Society, which was co-founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan to ensure the public interest in space is met by government investment, reveals that the budget accounts for just 0.32% of the money spent by the U.S. government.