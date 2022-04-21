Why The Mazda Lantis Is One Of The Best Cars You've Never Heard About

The first cars that typically come to mind when talking about Japanese automaker Mazda are the iconic MX-5 Miata, the rotary-powered RX-7, and the quirky Autozam AZ-1 microcar. Mazda entered the business as a cork manufacturer in 1920, and it sold its first car (or trike) in Japan, the Mazda-go, under the Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. name in 1931. Since then, enthusiasts have flocked to Mazda for its sporty-driving cars.

But on January 29, 2021, the automaker's "Legendary Mazdas favorite voting" campaign took an interesting twist. In commemoration of Mazda's 100th anniversary, the automaker commissioned a survey to determine the Mazda car that people loved the most. The third-gen Mazda Efini RX-7 came in fifth place, while the RX-8 and Autozam AZ-1 came in third and second, respectively.

We expected the Miata MX-5 to lord over its compatriots, but it didn't make it to the top five. As fate would have it, the Mazda Lantis sport-compact took the crown with over a million votes, making it the most legendary Mazda in the brand's history.