Will Watching TV In Self-Driving Cars Actually Be Legal In The UK?

With the rise of the self-driving car comes the inevitable threat of the distracted human behind the wheel, getting engrossed in social media chatter, or playing mobile games on a phone instead of paying attention to the road. In 2020, a Tesla on autopilot rammed into a law enforcement official's car while the owner had their eyes on their phone. In a fatal Tesla Model S crash in 2016, the driver was reportedly watching Harry Potter after putting the car on autopilot mode. Despite the danger, the U.K. enacted a legal ruling which ensures that self-driving car occupants may view content on their dashboard screen while the vehicle is in motion.

In a joint press release from the Department for Transport and the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles in the U.K., the government notes that the updated rules will allow "drivers to view content that is not related to driving on built-in display screens." However, using phones behind the wheel still remains illegal as the rules aim for the driver to be ready for taking back control of their autopiloted vehicle when needed. Even after the updated version of The Highway Code goes live, using mobile phones while behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in self-driving mode will still be deemed an illegal act that will attract fines and other forms of punitive action.