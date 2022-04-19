Perseverance Rover Arrives At Jezero Delta - Here's Why That's Exciting

The Perseverance rover has been zipping across the surface of Mars at top speed recently, breaking records for the longest drive in a single martian day. Now the rover has come to the end of its road trip, reaching its next science destination: the Jezero crater's delta. This area was once the site of an ancient river delta, meaning that there was once plentiful water here on the Martian surface — and that's very exciting for Mars scientists.

One of Perseverance's major aims is to see if there's any evidence indicating there could once have been life on Mars. Scientists are fairly sure there is nothing living on Mars today, but there could have been life there millions of years ago when the planet looked very different. In fact, the red planet used to have water on its surface and could even have looked a lot like Earth, according to NASA.

If Perseverance hopes to find signs of this life, such as evidence of bacteria, then the delta is a great place to look. It would have been a welcoming environment for life at one point, and the sediment which built up would be great at persevering signs of life (via JPL).

"The delta at Jezero Crater promises to be a veritable geologic feast and one of the best locations on Mars to look for signs of past microscopic life," said Thomas Zurbuchen, a leading scientist at NASA who is the associate administrator of the agency's Science Mission Directorate. "The answers are out there – and Team Perseverance is ready to find them."