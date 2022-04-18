Apple's iPadOS 16 May Change The Way You Multitask

Designer Parker Ortolani recently shared his own conceptual vision for iPadOS 16 on Twitter, presenting his ideas and imagined features in a presentation mock-up. Anyone who uses the iPad Pro on a regular basis will probably like what they see, and the entire concept fuels excitement for iPadOS 16, not to mention a bit of anxiety over whether Apple will actually bring the sort of enhancements and features power users want.

Ended up making a full beautiful faux webpage for my iPadOS 16 concepts last night. File is too big to post alone so I had to cut it upâ€¦ check out my ideas for multitasking, the Home Screen, dock, and moreâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/l68denoWcK — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) April 11, 2022

The concept presents ideas like expanded split-screen views that would accommodate up to three apps side-by-side, as well as support for shedding the split-screen design entirely so that apps can be arranged in different configurations. You may not need the Maps app taking up a full third of the screen, for example, so shrinking it down to a quarter of the display and freeing up that space for Safari could improve the experience. The concept also imagines a Mission Control for iPadOS that stacks open windows, apps, and other items for better organization, as well as improved popover app windows and Spotlight access within Mission Control.

The entire presentation bridges the gap between macOS and iPadOS, teasing owners with an experience that would better facilitate the needs of professionals willing to spend the extra money for the "Pro" version of Apple's enduringly popular iPad. Will Apple deliver something as exciting with their own official iPadOS 16? It's hard to say, as rumors about the next major update remain slim. Based on what we've heard from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), however, it seems the company may be gearing up to release a new multitasking UI for its iPad line. What that means remains a mystery for now.