The Best New Features In Apple's iMovie 3.0

Video content creation has exploded in popularity thanks to platforms like YouTube and TikTok. While it is relatively easy to shoot a TikTok video, which often doesn't require much — if any — editing, creating content that you can monetize on a platform like YouTube often means starting with a blank timeline and then having to piece it all together manually. The new iMovie 3.0 Storyboards feature looks to tackle this challenge by providing would-be content creators with 20 different storyboards as a starting point. Apple has clearly been following the types of video content that have become popular in recent years as some of the templates on offer include cooking tutorials and product reviews. It certainly makes things a lot easier for anyone who might be interested in making original content but is at something of a loss for where to start.

Storyboards offer users a flexible list of shot types that they can use to start populating each template. Each placeholder in the template includes a thumbnail image of the type of shot that would be suitable to start building out the video. Tips and questions are also incorporated to help guide content creators through the creative process. While users can strictly follow the storyboard template provided by Apple, they are not locked into it. This means that as users become more experienced with creating videos using the storyboards, there is the added flexibility of being able to edit the template any way they choose. For anyone inexperienced in creating their own content, it certainly looks like a very promising new iMovie 3.0 feature.