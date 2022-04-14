Motorola To Launch Two New 5G Smartphones To Edge Out Competition In 2022
Of late, it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of Motorola's smartphone launches thanks to an extended phone launch spree that began nearly five months ago. This same launch spree also played a big part in helping Motorola become the first smartphone brand to release a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It has also let the company take the fight to companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo in Asia and Europe, where these competitors have followed a similar strategy to capture market share at incredibly fast rates.
However, this renewed focus on Asia and Europe also meant that many of Motorola's new devices never made it to the U.S. Take the example of Motorola's last two smartphones — the Moto G52 and the Moto G22 — both of which were intended for select markets like Europe and India. However, just when we thought Motorola was not really keen on getting back its foothold in the U.S., we came across fresh information about two new smartphones that Moto may launch in the U.S. very soon.
The new smartphones include the Moto G 5G (2022) and the Moto Edge 30, the latter of which could be rebadged as the Moto Edge 2022 in the U.S.
Moto G 5G (2022): What we know so far
Information about the Moto G 5G (2022) comes courtesy of a report from the usually trustworthy folks at 91Mobiles. According to the leak, the Moto G 5G (2022) is codenamed "Austin" and will feature entry-level specs. These reportedly include a large 6.53-inch display with an HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and support for either 4GB or 6GB RAM with up to 256GB of storage. Interestingly, the Moto G 5G (2022) also gets a high refresh rate display at 90Hz, which is unusual for a device with such a low-resolution panel.
For those wondering, the Moto G 5G (2022) will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek processor (the Dimnesity 700) and will also feature a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and twin 2MP sensors for macro and depth-sensing purposes. In addition, the phone also features a 13MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The report adds that the Moto G 5G (2022) is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging with its supplied charger.
Motorola Edge 30
The Motorola Edge 30, as evident from its name, is closely related to the existing Motorola Edge 30 Pro. This smartphone has been rumored for a long time and is part of the larger Moto Edge 30 series lineup that includes the existing Moto Edge 30 Pro and the yet unreleased Moto Edge 30 Ultra.
According to 91Mobiles, the Motorola Edge 30 is codenamed "Dubai." Key device specs reportedly include a large 6.55-inch FHD+ display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and twin 50MP cameras (standard and wide-angle), with an additional 2MP depth sensor. This device is also rumored to feature a 32MP selfie camera that will use pixel binning to output 8MP images. Powering the Motorola Edge 30 is Qualcomm's 778G 5G chip. There will allegedly be multiple variants of the Motorola Edge 30, with the device featuring at least 6GB of RAM on the base variant, going up to 8GB on the top variant. There will reportedly also be 128GB or 256GB storage options to choose from.
Rounding things out, we have the model's decently sized 4,020mAh battery, which will be accompanied by a 33W (in-box) wired charger, the report claims. While we do not have confirmed announcement dates for these phones, there is a good chance the Motorola Edge 30 could go on sale before the end of April 2022.