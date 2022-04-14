Motorola To Launch Two New 5G Smartphones To Edge Out Competition In 2022

Of late, it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of Motorola's smartphone launches thanks to an extended phone launch spree that began nearly five months ago. This same launch spree also played a big part in helping Motorola become the first smartphone brand to release a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It has also let the company take the fight to companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo in Asia and Europe, where these competitors have followed a similar strategy to capture market share at incredibly fast rates.

However, this renewed focus on Asia and Europe also meant that many of Motorola's new devices never made it to the U.S. Take the example of Motorola's last two smartphones — the Moto G52 and the Moto G22 — both of which were intended for select markets like Europe and India. However, just when we thought Motorola was not really keen on getting back its foothold in the U.S., we came across fresh information about two new smartphones that Moto may launch in the U.S. very soon.

The new smartphones include the Moto G 5G (2022) and the Moto Edge 30, the latter of which could be rebadged as the Moto Edge 2022 in the U.S.