This Is Motorola's $200 Smartphone You May Never Be Able To Buy

It's been a relatively quiet 2022 for Motorola so far, having launched only a handful of products like the Moto G Stylus (2022) and the Moto G70/Moto G70 tablet (in India). However, that is about to change as early as next week, with the company expected to announce its first flagship for 2022 — the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. For those unaware, this is the international variant of the China-only Edge X30 Pro, which was famous for being the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-toting smartphone.

Motorola's major focus for 2022, however, would be the wide range of budget devices it intends to launch this year. While the first among these devices – the $300 Moto G Stylus (2022) has already launched, the company reportedly plans to launch an even cheaper device in the weeks to come. And if we are to believe popular tipster Nils Ahrensmeier, this device is likely to be called the Moto G22.

In a recent tweet, Nils revealed pretty much everything we needed to know about the Moto G22 as far as its hardware specs go. Indications are the Moto G22 might just turn out to be the final name for a Motorola device codenamed "Hawaii+," an image of which was leaked by Evan Blass on February 9, 2022.