Motorola Launches Another Mid-Range Phone You May Never Be Able To Buy

At first glance, the Moto G52 seems to be a direct successor to the similarly named Moto G51 5G that Motorola launched in November 2021. This family relationship becomes evident when you compare the overall design language of both devices. Things that grab your attention include the identical triple rear camera array and the center-positioned hole punch for the selfie camera.

The overall silhouette is near identical as well. The Moto G52, in fact, carries forward the same rear camera hardware as the G51 — which includes the 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There are minor changes to the front camera sensors, with the Moto G51 getting a 13MP camera on the global version (there's a China-specific variant that gets a 16MP camera), while the newer model has a higher resolution 16MP front shooter.

With a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel, the Moto G51 is a significantly larger phone than the Moto G52, which gets by with a 6.6-inch LCD panel. The G51 also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which slows down to a still-respectable 90Hz on the G52 5G. As expected, the G52 fares better on the processor front, with the device getting the reasonably powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, compared to the Snapdragon 480 SoC on the G51 5G. The G52 appears to be available in a single variant that ships with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. And yes, the phone does offer a microSD card slot for memory expansion. The G51 also comes in a single 4GB/64GB option, which we find a bit on the lower side.