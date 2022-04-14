The US And Europe Just Seized This Popular Hacker Website

An alliance of several global law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Secret Service, the UK's National Crime Agency, Europol, and others, recently led an operation to capture the web domain owned by RaidForums. Often described as one of the largest hacker forums in the world, RaidForums.com hosted a message board system where malicious parties could buy, sell, and trade hacked and stolen data from major breaches, including the recent T-Mobile data leak made public in 2021.

A banner on the website now shows that it has been "seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service, and the Department of Justice." The banner also declares a set of other agencies that were part of the takedown, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and law enforcement organizations from Germany, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and the UK. Meanwhile, Diogo Santos Coelho, the 21-year-old owner and administrator of RaidForums, was arrested in the UK earlier this year and is currently in the custody of the authorities, with extradition proceedings pending against him.