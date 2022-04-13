This Latest Windows Update Patches A Monstrous Amount Of Flaws

On April 12, 2022, Microsoft launched a massive patch with Windows Update, which included fixes for everything from the .NET Framework all the way down to Windows PowerShell. Broken down, that's 101 CVEs, 16 Knowledge Base articles, two zero-days, and 26 updates to Microsoft Edge. Even Microsoft Office Excel had its own share of fixes, including two remote code execution vulnerabilities — CVE-2022-24473 and CVE-2022-26901.

The two most significant exploits that have been patched up in the sizable April update are called "zero-days," which are basically just previously unknown vulnerabilities that may or may not have been actively targeted or exploited by a bad actor (rather, a hacker with malicious intent), but were exposed to the public on the same day that they were patched. In this case, one of the two addressed zero-days, CVE-2022-24521, had actually been reported by the NSA for having already been exploited by bad actors who could target Windows 10 systems, particularly enterprise server builds, and remotely take control of a vulnerable system by elevating access privileges through Microsoft's Server Message Block protocol. Luckily, the latest update patched that issue, so it should no longer pose a threat to Windows users.

Within the aforementioned 26 updates to Microsoft Edge, Microsoft also integrated over 17 fixes for Chromium, the open-source web browser engine used by Microsoft Edge and is actively developed by Google separately from its own Google Chrome web browser.