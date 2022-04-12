Repairing Your Samsung Smartphone May Become Much Cheaper Soon

Even though Samsung has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, there is no denying the company has – at least for the past few months – been at the forefront when it comes to making major consumer-friendly changes to its policies. In March, the global smartphone powerhouse announced a DIY repair program in collaboration with iFixit, for example.

Under this program, Samsung would not only encourage people to perform DIY repairs on the smartphones they have purchased, but the company will also sell the replacement parts that will make the entire process less taxing and bothersome to users. Apart from giving a major fillip to the right to repair advocates, Samsung's move could also allow competitors to take a similar stand favoring DIY repairs. This is a welcome change given that several companies – including Samsung – were notorious for making smartphone components non-user-replaceable.

In addition to this much welcome DIY repair program, we now have reports coming in about the likelihood of Samsung coming up with a certified recycled parts program for its smartphone users. According to Business Korea, this program – which is expected to be officially announced by Samsung later this year – includes a two-pronged plan to make replacement parts much more affordable than they already are. The company aims to achieve these goals while also creating a positive environmental impact by encouraging recycled parts in smartphone repairs.