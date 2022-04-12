Hubble Just Made A Massive Comet Discovery

The Hubble Space Telescope is used to study all sorts of astronomical objects, from distant galaxies to strange exoplanets, and sometimes even planets here in our solar system. But its latest discovery isn't related to a star, a galaxy, or a planet: instead, it's a comet. And not just any comet – it has spotted the largest icy comet nucleus seen to date, according to the official Hubble website.

Comets are icy bodies passing through space that orbit around the sun. When they come close to the sun and heat up, they release gases that give them a distinctive tail. They are useful for astronomers to study as they are some of the oldest known objects in the solar system, so looking at them can reveal clues about how the planets form. Many of the comets in our solar system reside in an area called the Oort Cloud, far beyond the orbit of Neptune.

Observations from Hubble of this particular specimen were able to confirm that this is no ordinary comet, as it measures a whopping 80 miles across, far larger than the previous largest comet, which was 60 miles across.

"This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg for many thousands of comets that are too faint to see in the more distant parts of the solar system," said one of the researchers, David Jewitt of the University of California, Los Angeles. "We've always suspected this comet had to be big because it is so bright at such a large distance. Now we confirm it is."