NASA And UAE To Collaborate On Mars Missions - Why That's Important

When the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched the Hope spacecraft in 2020, it became the first mission to Mars by an Arab nation, and it joined Mars missions by other countries including the U.S., Russia, China, and Europe. Now, two of those Mars orbiters will be teaming up to share data, thanks to an agreement to share findings between NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) orbiter and the Emirates Mars Mission's (EMM) Hope orbiter.

The Emirates Mars Mission launched the Hope orbiter to Mars in the summer of 2020. Hope arrived at the red planet in February 2021, and since then it has been gathering data on Mars' atmosphere and weather systems. Hope has an advantage in this because it sits in an extremely high orbit, between 12,000 miles and 27,000 miles from the surface, which lets it see large areas of the planet at once, according to Inverse.

This means Hope has been able to track large-scale weather events like a dust storm that rolled across the planet in January 2022, including passing over the Jezero crater where the NASA Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter are exploring.

By teaming up with NASA's MAVEN, which has been orbiting around Mars since 2014, the two projects can pool their data on the Martian atmosphere, and the upper atmosphere in particular.

"MAVEN and EMM are each exploring different aspects of the Martian atmosphere and upper-atmosphere system," said MAVEN's lead investigator, Shannon Curry of the University of California, Berkeley (via NASA). "Combined, we will have a much better understanding of the coupling between the two, and the influence of the lower atmosphere on the escape to space of gas from the upper atmosphere."