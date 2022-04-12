Beats Studio Buds' Three New Colors Celebrate A Wild Milestone

The Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, and Moon Gray Beats Studio Buds already make the perfect fashion accessories for anyone's wardrobe, just like their headphone counterparts. But now they've got some new functionality that will be updated on the Beats App on Android: Locate My Beats and Product Widgets. Now, Android users will be able to locate their earbuds in the event they lose them or forgot them at home. Users will be able to see how much battery life their earbuds have and control listening modes within the app, among other things. Not only will those features come with the new Studio Buds, they will also be updated to previous models of Beats headphones and buds.

Aside from the Apple Store, the three new Studio Beats colors will be sold at separate exclusive retailers starting on April 13. The Moon Gray buds will be sold on Amazon, while the Ocean Blue and Sunset Pink models will be available at Best Buy and Target, respectively — each for $149.99.