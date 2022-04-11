Nissan Gloria: The Forgotten JDM Car That Was Actually Fantastic

The most exclusive Nissan Gloria is the Nissan Prince Royal. Based on the third-generation A30 Gloria with styling inspired by classic Cadillac and Lincoln vehicles, Nissan only made five examples of Prince Royal between 1966 and 1967. All served the Japanese royal family from 1967 to 2004 before a fleet of Toyota Century Royals took over in 2006. If not for the Carlos Ghosn controversy, Nissan could have built the Japanese royal family's new parade car in 2018, but fate had other plans.

Nissan merged the Gloria and Cedric nameplates in the 1970s, and it immediately became a top-selling choice in the Japanese luxury sedan market. The seventh-generation Gloria/Cedric Y30 debuted in 1983 and was the first Japanese car to feature a V6 engine. It also came loaded with advanced features like the world's first automatic windshield wiper system, a fully-automatic computer-governed climate control system, and an illuminated hood mascot.

The Gloria/Cedric Brougham VIP debuted in 1984 and came with power-adjustable seats for the front and back. The Turbo Brougham joined the lineup shortly with a 230-horsepower VG30ET turbo V6 engine from the Fairlady Z. Meanwhile, the eighth-generation Cedric/Gran Turismo appeared in 1991, a time when Nissan V6 engines were pumping out 226 horsepower through a four or five-speed automatic gearbox. Production for the Cedric/Gloria continued until 2004 before its Fuga successor entered the fray, a car we know as the Infiniti M or Q70.

But above all, the second-generation Gloria's racing success paved the way for the Nissan Skyline GT-R sedan that debuted in 1969, the progenitor of Godzilla. According to Hagerty, the Skyline GT-R won 52 races (49 in succession) during its first three years of production, paving the way for the marquee's prominence in the racing world and to the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide.