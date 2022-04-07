New Study Reveals Instagram's Failure To Protect Women From Abusive DMs

Like other social media platforms across Meta, Instagram claims to take action against posts and messages that contain bullying, harassment, and other forms of digital abuse against women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ people. But how much protection does it really provide? A new study claims Instagram systematically failed to protect women from abusive and misogynistic DMs.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), an international non-profit organization that combats online abuse and misinformation, published the study, titled "Hidden Hate," on Wednesday, April 6. Researchers found that of the 8,717 DMs sent to the five women in the study, Instagram failed to act on 90% of the abusive messages reported to moderators. In other words, 227 of the abusive Instagram users out of the 253 that were reported were allowed to stay active on the platform one month after they were reported.

These statistics, which don't represent the experiences of regular female Instagram users because they were obtained from a small group, suggest that Instagram has a systemic issue with taking action against strangers who dole out vitriol towards women in private.

"Instagram has chosen to side with abusers by negligently creating a culture in which abusers expect no consequences— denying women dignity and their ability to use digital spaces without harassment," Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, said in a statement. "There is an epidemic of misogynist abuse taking place in women's DMs. Meta and Instagram must put the rights of women before profit."