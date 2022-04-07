What Scientists Think This Hole Found In A Triceratops Really Means

The frills found on a Triceratops' skull have a tendency to sport various holes and other divots, and scientists have spent years trying to figure out what exactly caused them. The more prominent theories involving these holes include damage that happened during fights with other triceratops, defensive scars, or possibly just something that happened with age.

A recent study carried out by experts with Zoic and the University of Chieti-Pescara in Italy focused specifically on one such hole found in the frill of a fossilized Triceratops nicknamed "Big John." The research, which was published in Scientific Reports on April 7, doesn't shed light on these marks — called "fenestrae" — in general, but does reveal some interesting details about Big John.

While Big John's puncture was most likely caused by a fight with another Triceratops given the location of the damage and its somewhat oblong shape, the most exciting thing for scientists is what seems to have come after the initial injury.