The Twitter Edit Button Is Real - Here's Who'll Get It

Twitter has just dropped a bomb in the form of long-awaited (or in some cases, dreaded) news — the social media platform is introducing the option to edit tweets. Something as simple as editing has been a staple of most social media websites and apps for years, but Twitter resisted and remained firm in its stance that it won't be adding such a feature. It appears that is changing, though, for now, editing will only be available to a small portion of users . Adding an "Edit" button on Twitter is a surprisingly divisive matter. Some users have been asking for one for years, while some predict it to be a terrible idea and are firmly against it. Perhaps this is why it took Twitter so long to even entertain the idea.

This news comes after Elon Musk tweeted a poll on his own account — shortly after becoming Twitter's largest shareholder, but prior to the announcement he'd joined its board — asking if people want an edit button. The company stealthily teased this announcement a few days ago by tweeting: "We are working on an edit button." As this was said on April Fools, most people didn't take it to heart. After all, the lack of editing features has been an ongoing joke on Twitter for years, but now, it will finally become reality. But is this option going to be a good change, or a bad one? And who's actually going to be able to use it?