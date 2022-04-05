How Elon Musk Is Already Changing Things At Twitter

Earlier this week, we learned that Elon Musk was Twitter's new biggest stakeholder with a 9.2% share. Today, Twitter's CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced that the company is putting Musk on its board of directors. This move may have been in the works for a while, as Agrawal revealed conversations with Musk led the company to believe that he would "bring great value" to their board. In a subsequent tweet, Agrawal added that the Tesla chief is a passionate believer in Twitter as well as an intense critic of the platform and that these contributions are needed to make the brand "stronger in the long term." Agrawal is not wrong here. A majority of announcements covering Musk's portfolio of companies are made on Twitter. From announcing progress on Starship development to discussing Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) issues, Twitter is where Musk drops the big news.

At the same time, Musk has targeted Twitter over allegedly curtailing freedom of speech and even admitted that he was considering his very own social media platform that would prioritize freedom of speech above all. Now that Musk is on Twitter's board, it appears that he wants to do some heavy lifting for Twitter in order to appease the desires of its users.