Elon Musk Social Media Comments Have Everyone's Attention

Elon Musk is apparently mulling the creation of a social media platform, one that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO claims will better adhere to the notion of free speech and serve democratic principles. The announcement comes after Musk conducted an online poll on March 25, asking his 79.5 million followers to vote on Twitter's adherence to freedom of speech. That survey drew over 2 million responses, of which 70% agreed that Twitter adheres to the theory of free speech. Replying to his original tweet, Musk mentioned that the results of the poll will be important, and asked the respondents to vote carefully. The next day, Musk targeted Twitter for serving as the "de facto public town square" and promptly lambasted the company for not holding fast to free speech principles.

Later in the same thread, Musk followed up with the suggestion that a new platform might be required. A day later, a Twitter user floated the idea of creating a social media platform that would rely on an open-source algorithm and tagged Musk in his tweet. The hypothetical Twitter-rival would prioritize free speech above all things, it was suggested, and keep the dissemination of propaganda material to a minimum. Musk replied that he was giving serious thought to the idea of building such a platform. Musk even joked about the idea of buying Twitter and swapping its bird icon with the Doge cryptocoin's logo.